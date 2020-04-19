Coronavirus claims 19 year old, as Zambia records 4 new cases

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the 19-year-old girl from Bauleni Compound who had attempted suicide before being swabbed for coronavirus has died.

And Dr Chilufya says the country has recorded four new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 61.

Speaking at a briefing today, Dr Chilufya classified the 19-year-old’s death as being COVID-19 related.

“In the last 24 hours, Zambia conducted 397 tests and out of those, four were recorded positive. So Zambia has recorded 4 new positives of COVID-19 cases to 61. With the death that we recorded that is COVID related, mortality has now risen to 3,” said Dr Chilufya.

He said of the four new cases, two are from Kafue while the other two are health personnel from Chilenje Hospital.

Full story later.