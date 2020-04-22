Chilenje doctor, 3 others test positive for COVID-19

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says a medical doctor from Chilenje Hospital and three other individuals from Kafue, Matero and George Compound tested positive to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 74.

At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya said the medical doctor had attended to the 19-year-old from Bauleni Compound who died.

He said the two cases in Matero and George Compounds were discovered after some members of the public tipped the ministry, while the one from Kafue was from the mass screening.

He said mass screening and targeted testing would begin in some parts of Lusaka.

