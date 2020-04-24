Ignore fraudsters offering fake jobs at National Development Ministry – Silwamba

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Ignore fraudsters offering fake jobs at National Development Ministry – SilwambaBy Mirriam Chabala on 24 Apr 2020
THE Ministry of National Development Planning has warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous individuals swindling them of their monies after promising to find them employment in the public service.
In a statement, Ministry Spokesperson Chibaula Silwamba cautioned unsuspecting members of the public to resist paying any third-parties funds to apply for non-existing vacancies at the Ministry or elsewhere in government.
He explained that there was no fee required for anyone wishing to join the public service, adding that the Ministry currently had no vacancies for both temporal and permanent employment.
“The Ministry of National Development Planning wishes to dispel and warn unscrupulous individuals that are swindling innocent members of the public under the pretext that they are recruiting personnel for the Ministry. It has come to our attention that some fraudsters are defrauding job seekers and collecting ‘fees’ as high as K700, purporting to be a charge for the applicants to be employed in the Ministry of National Development Planning. The fraudsters are even signing fake contracts with applicants, with assurances that the latter will be engaged to be field agents for a six-month period to sensitize the public about the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP). This is totally false and members of the public should be wary of these fraudsters and report them to law enforcement agencies,” stated Silwamba.
“Following receipt of complaints from members of the public concerning these fraudulent activities, the Ministry of National Development Planning has reported the matter to the Zambia Police Service to institute investigations and bring the culprits to book. Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary (Development Planning and Administration) Mr Chola Chabala wishes to categorically state that there is no on-going recruitment of personnel to support the sensitization on the implementation of the 7NDP. The Permanent Secretary further wishes to inform members of the public that there is no requirement of payment for anyone to be engaged on temporal or permanent basis in the public service. Mr Chabala advised that any advert prescribing payment of a fee is fraudulent and culprits must be reported to law enforcement officers for appropriate action.”
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Ignore fraudsters offering fake jobs at National Development Ministry – Silwamba - 24 Apr 2020
- We need a new constitution, not amendments – Sacika - 23 Apr 2020
- Sumaili’s remarks against Freemasons’ personal – Changala - 23 Apr 2020
- TIZ fears COVID-19 funds might be abused without careful monitoring - 23 Apr 2020
- Lusambo’s conduct political asphyxiating mischief, pantomime – Mpombo - 22 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- We have to unlock certain sectors of the economy – Lungu (10,538 views)
- Lungu drives around privately to see what's going on - Chitotela (8,961 views)
- PSZ demands apology from Chilufya over "lunatics" remarks (7,554 views)
- Police summon Bester over slapping incident (6,901 views)
- Zambia faces difficult policy choices to manage COVID-19 and debt - IMF (5,220 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Ignore fraudsters offering fake jobs at National Development Ministry – Silwamba
- Accountability of COVID-19 funds raises concerns
- How Chikwanda borrowed over US$9 billion for Zambia
- Escalating GBV cases worry NGOCC
- ERB rules out fuel price cut amid falling intl oil prices
- Dr Bwalya Ng’andu, a presidential hopeful flogging a dead horse
- I can’t entertain your appeal, your license had expired, Dora tells Prime TV
- Let’s be afraid of COVID-19 – Siliya
- PF suspends its N/Western chair over corruption allegations
- We need a new constitution, not amendments – Sacika
- Zambia faces difficult choice on ongoing projects – Kanyama
- Magande questions Lungu’s logic in ferrying Siavonga residents to view fish at State House
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article