MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases, 126 of which are from Nakonde, bringing the new cumulative total to 441.

At his daily briefing today, Dr Chilufya said these include 66 truck drivers, some staff at points of entry and some health workers.

He said there had been no discharges in the last 24 hours while the 30 tests done in Lusaka all came out negative.

Full story later.