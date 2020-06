Local l-r: Ministers of Finance Dr Bwalya Ngandu, with his two former counterparts Dr Ngandu Magande and Felix Mutati at the 2019 National Economic Summit in Livingstone on July 25

FORMER finance minister Ng’andu Magande says restructuring of bond loans requires financial manipulation, stressing that the people who bought the bonds are not interested in anything else but getting their money back. In a statement, Magande said in the absence of repayment, the bond holders already knew what assets they would be interested in seizing....