Local Defense Minister Davies Chama during Youth Day celebrations in Lusaka in 2017 -Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEFENCE Minister Davies Chama says he is confident that despite the numerous challenges Zambia is going through, citizens will give PF a vote. And Chama says he intends to bring healing and forgiveness in the ruling party as he takes up the role of PF deputy national chairperson. In an interview, Chama said he was...