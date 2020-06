Local James Lukuku

REPUBLICAN Progressive Party (RPP) leader James Lukuku has written to the Anti-Corruption Commission on Principal Resident magistrate David Simusamba’s failure to report his allegations that NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili tried to bribe him. In a letter dated June 10, 2020, Lukuku stated that Simusamba failed to report the matter within the stipulated time. “I write...