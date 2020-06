Local PF secretary general Davies Mwila, flanked by his deputy Mumbi Phiri, addresses journalists during a press briefing at the party secretariat on June 3, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF SECRETARY General Davies Mwila has urged the party leadership in Western Province to take advantage of the wrangles in UPND to turn that area into a ruling party stronghold. But the UPND has accused PF of bribing voters with mealie-meal in the just ended ward by-elections in Western Province. Speaking to journalists, Wednesday, Mwila...