Local UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka speaks to News Diggers! at the party secretariat on June 27, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri should not insult the intelligence of the Zambian people by saying President Edgar Lungu does not hold public gatherings but that people follow him as he inspects developmental projects. In an interview, Mucheleka vowed that the party would hold gatherings with or...