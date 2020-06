Local President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressing the Nation on Friday,May 22,2020 at State House in Lusaka. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

President Edgar Lungu has appealed to bar and night club owners to be patient and not open bars, as the conditions for doing so are not yet favourable. This is according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Tuesday. Chipampe stated that President Lungu had...