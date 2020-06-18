POLICE in Lusaka have arrested photographer Chellah Tukuta.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the arrest but says she will update journalists about the reasons at a later time.

“He was picked yes. But for the reasons as to why he was picked, wait. I will get back [to you],” said Katongo.

Tukuta was one of the three who were warned by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to desist from using social media to discuss critical governance issues.

Tukuta refused to apologise for making videos in which he accused several government officials including Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya, Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale, among others, of corruption.

More details later.