RENOWNED musician Brian Bwembya popularly known as B-Flow says the timing of outspoken photographer Chellah Tukuta’s arrest is wrong because a lot of young people are beginning to make their voices heard on many governance issues. And B-Flow has observed that freedom of expression and press freedom are shrinking to the point of almost dying...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, Login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.