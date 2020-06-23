HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the pursuit of gassing mastermind has not died a natural death, but that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the hearing of court cases. And Kampyongo says authorities could not allow youths to hold their protest because it is not safe for people to be on the streets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking when he featured on Sun FM Radio in Ndola, Sunday, Kampyongo said his Ministry would engage the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) on the status of the cases of gassing cases. “Yes, indeed, those...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.