PHOTOGRAPHER Cornelius Tukuta has asked the Lusaka High Court to grant him leave to issue a writ of habeas corpus ad-subjiciendum, compelling Zambia Police Service to present him before court. Tukuta says since he was apprehended on June 17, this year, he has not appeared before any court to answer to any charge, nor has he been granted police bond. He has cited the Attorney General as the respondent. According to an affidavit in support of exparte summons for leave to issue writ of habeas corpus ad-subjiciendum, Tukuta, through his...



