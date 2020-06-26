SPEAKER of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says “there is something unusual about Bill 10 which has confounded us as a nation”. And Justice Minister Given Lubinda says Bill 10 debates will commence as soon as parliamentarians familiarise themselves with the new environment in the House. Rendering a ministerial statement to Parliament, Thursday, Lubinda said all members of parliament wanted to debate the bill in a familiar parliament environment. “We wish to avoid any room for speculation and suspicion arising from handling Bill 10. We wish to avoid a...



