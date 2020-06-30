PHOTOGRAPHER Chellah Tukuta says Zambian police officers are professional, but work under instructions from cadres at the Ministry of Home Affairs. And Tukuta has vowed that he will not stop talking on behalf of poor people. Meanwhile, Tukuta has lamented that Chinese nationals are given special treatment in police cells. Speaking when he addressed his followers on his Facebook page, Sunday, Tukuta said most Zambians had the wrong image of police officers. “I want to start by thanking the police officers. It is amazing that the police officers handled me...



