ZAMBIA has recorded six new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 30.

And the country has, as at July 1, 2020, recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,935 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health, Wednesday, all the deaths recorded were brought in dead at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

And out of the 38 new cases recorded, 28 are from Lusaka, seven from Nakonde and three from Chirundu.

The cumulative number of cases now stands at 1,632 cases with 254 active cases.

The country further recorded 19 recoveries with 8 from Lusaka, seven from Muchinga and four from the Copperbelt.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,348.