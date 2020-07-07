UPND deputy spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Monze residents booed President Edgar Lungu because police officers and PF cadres defaced opposition billboards in that area. In an interview, Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central UPND member of parliament, said people were simply expressing their displeasure to the Head of State on the police conduct. “What happened in Monze is that President Lungu’s visit and people behaving like that was a result of irresponsibility on the part of police. Zambia Police, together with the PF cadres, a day before President Lungu’s arrival...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.