FOUNDATION for Democratic Process (FODEP) president Mwenda Mumbuna says the ruling Patriotic Front has no right to restrict anybody from going to any part of Zambia. Commenting on Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s warning to the opposition that the Copperbelt Province was a no-go area for the UPND, Mumbuna said the ongoing friction between the PF and the opposition would worsen if the ruling party remained intolerant of the latter’s right to assemble and mobilize. He, therefore, called on President Edgar Lungu to intervene the tension before it escalated out...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.