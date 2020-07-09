President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) congratulates Commissioner General of the Zambia Correctional Services Dr. Chisela Chileshe (left) during the swearing in ceremony at State House in Lusaka on Wednesday, December 5,2018 - picture by Salim Henry

ZAMBIA Correctional Service (ZCS) commissioner general Dr Chisela Chileshe says he did not say opposition parties will be barred from campaigning in detention facilities but that they should be grateful to President Edgar Lungu for his efforts to bring development. In an interview, Dr Chileshe said if the opposition did not appreciate the developmental works, they should not have the audacity to tell people that the President had done nothing. “The government is governed by systems and these systems are put in place constitutionally and the Head of government is...