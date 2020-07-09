CHAPTER One Foundation says the emergence of heightened modern‐day economic, political, religious and tribal divisions have resulted in increased threats to national unity. In a statement to celebrate their one year anniversary and Unity Day, Wednesday, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde called on the government to develop and implement national policies that address the increasing economic, political, religious and tribal divisions. “Since President Kenneth Kaunda’s famous proclamation ‘One Zambia, One Nation,’ created to signify the importance of Heroes Day and Unity Day, Zambian leaders have continued to stress...



