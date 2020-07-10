UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema poses for a photo with some women during the national women workshop at Cresta Golfview Hotel in Lusaka on August 26, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PROSPECT Tech Limited and a Lusaka man, Prince Siame, have dragged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and other party members to court for allegedly failing to pay K400,000 for tickets printed for the party during its national card renewal exercise in 2017. Siame and Prospect Tech Limited want an order for payment of K400,000 plus 30 percent interest, bringing the total due to K520,000 and, further, an order that UPND be declared bankrupt for failing to pay its debts and that the party be dissolved and deregistered. They have sued Hichilema,...