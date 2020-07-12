TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has tested positive for Covid-19, few days after the burial of his late mother. In a Facebook post, Kafwaya strongly recommended that Covid-19 measures are adhered to as it can be contracted even at a funeral of a loved one. “Sadly, I come out of my mothers’ funeral Covid-19 positive. To all country men and women, it is my strong recommendation that we maintain the Anti Covid-19 measures that the Government has put in place. As can be seen here, one can catch it...



