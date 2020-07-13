CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya i hallucinating by stating that the UPND is the most violent party in the country, says UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka. In an interview, Katuka explained that the Monze incident where local residents booed President Edgar Lungu to express their displeasure could not be compared to the several violent acts the PF had perpetuated against the UPND and other opposition parties. “There was no violence in this country until the PF came on the scene. Before the PF came on the scene, a panga was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.