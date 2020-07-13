MUFULIRA PF Member of Parliament Evans Chibanda says only a member of the Patriotic Front can be allowed to speak on Radio in Mufulira because it was not yet time for campaigns. Chibanda said, in an interview that Radio Mafken was to blame for the chaos that occurred in the district because they hosted an opposition leader on the radio station instead of the ruling party. He said as incumbent MP, he was the only mandated politician to speak on radio, adding that there was nothing wrong with him campaigning...



