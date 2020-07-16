DEFENCE Minister Davies Chama says President Edgar Lungu’s enemies are linking him to a rebel movement in Rwanda that claims to have received funding from him to overthrow that country’s government. And President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says State House does not want to delve into details on the matter because it is still in court. In an interview, Chama charged that there were criminal elements that were bent on fabricating falsehoods to destabilize independent sovereign nation-states. “There is no truth to that allegation....



