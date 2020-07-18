Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya pointing at President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 candidature banner shortly after he appeared at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on July 9, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HEALTH Minister Dr Chilatu Chilufya yesterday failed to give substantial reasons to why PF officials, including himself, have been flouting COVID-19 guidelines, opting instead to mock the UPND for being “undemocratic”. And Dr Chilufya says the number of COVID-19 deaths has risen to 108, with 190 new cases as of July 17, 2020. Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says government will soon resume daily COVID-19 updates. Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini had ordered Dr Chilufya to give a ministerial statement on why PF members were flouting COVID-19 guidelines...