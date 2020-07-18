LUKASHA independent member of parliament Mwenya Munkonge has died.

Northern Province Minister Lazarus Chungu confirmed this development in an interview this morning.

“We have learnt with shock about the untimely death of the honourable member for Lukasha Constituency, honourable Mwenya Munkonge. I received a phone call this morning from the Government Chief Whip who told me about the untimely death of our dear brother passing on. We can only pass our condolences as Northern Province and I can only pray that the soul of the honourable member may rest in peace,” said Chungu.

Munkonge had been admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka since Monday until his death earlier this morning.

He was elected to Parliament in the 2016 elections.