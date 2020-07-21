UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the civil service is riddled with highly incompetent PF cadres with questionable qualifications who will be fired when he forms government. And Hichilema says although there will be no single serving minister who will be reappointed under the UPND government, people must expect him to work with some of them who have institutional memory to help him run government. In a post on his official Facebook Page, Hichilema said the civil service must attract excellence and people with the capacity to carry out duties for...



