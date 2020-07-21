POLICE in Central Province have arrested Jeyson Chipepo, a sergeant who recently resigned from the Zambia Police Service citing political interference and infiltration of the Command by cadres. Central Province Police Commissioner Chola Katanga confirmed to News Diggers that Chipepo was picked up on Monday morning and detained at Kapiri Mposhi Police Station awaiting transportation to Muchinga Division where he committed the offence of desertion. “Yes, he has been picked up. He was picked up this morning and is currently in detention at Kapiri Police Station. He is yet to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.