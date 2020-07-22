ITEZHI-TEZHI UPND member of parliament Herbert Shabula says it is foolishness for the ruling Patriotic Front to continue forcing the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2019 on Zambians because it is now a dead Bill. In an interview, Shabula argued that Bill 10 was now an expired proposed piece of legislation following a second adjournment of Parliament Sine Die, Tuesday. “How many times has Bill 10 been brought to Parliament? All the times that the Bill was brought to Parliament, it failed to attract the two-thirds majority. Now, on those...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.