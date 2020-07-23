ZESCO Limited says it is targeting to achieve a zero to four hour load shedding schedule per day by the end of this year following the injection of additional electricity from the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Project. Zesco recently projected a systematic reduction of load shedding using a graduated system called Weather Induced Power Deficit (WIPOD-19), which ensures a more predictable and consistent load management schedule for customers with level-one, 0-4 hours; level-two, 4-8 hours; level-three, 8-12 hours; level-four with 12-16 hours; level-five with 16-20 hours and level-six (blackout) with...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.