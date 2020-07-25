HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has confirmed that one police officer at Lusaka Central was severely beaten up and robbed of two cell phones and cash amounting to K4, 000 after PF Youth Chairman for Eastern Province Emmanuel Banda, popularly known as Jay Jay, attacked the station two weeks ago. And Kampyongo says police have so far arrested four suspects in connection with the incident, while the main suspect, who he did not name, is still on the run. Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Friday, Kampyongo said the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.