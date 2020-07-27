Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on October 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says President Edgar Lungu should understand that the loyalty of senior lawyers is not to the sitting government, but to the Republican Constitution and Zambians who own it. Commenting on President Lungu’s directive to new Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Abyudi Shonga to ensure that his Association deals with lawyers who openly oppose government when elevated to the status of State Counsel, Miti said the President should allow lawyers to operate independently. She observed that by asking Shonga to deal...