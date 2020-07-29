DEPUTY Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso says the service will not allow any more nonsense from political party cadres to dare the police in their own bedroom. Speaking when he featured on UNZA Radio’s programme dubbed Lusaka Star, Tuesday, Kapeso said the ruling party must know where Patriotic Front Eastern Province Youth Chairperson Emmanuel J Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay was hiding. “The storming of the police station was highly calculated. When they stormed the police station at Lusaka Central, it was a Sunday...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.