Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) management committee chairperson Gilbert Temba, flanked by member of the management Brebner Changala (l), addresses journalists at Kapingila House in Lusaka on July 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

OUR Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) management committee chairperson Gilbert Temba says the Zambia Police Service should be magnanimous enough to stop the upcoming PF intra-party elections if COVID-19 preventive guidelines will not be followed. And Temba has cautioned the police not to apply the law selectively during the pandemic, saying COVID-19 is serious and does not choose who gets infected based on political affiliations. Commenting on the recent arrest of UPND officials who attempted to hold intra-party elections on the Copperbelt and the subsequent announcement by PF secretary general Davies...