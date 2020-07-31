OUR Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) management committee chairperson Gilbert Temba says the Zambia Police Service should be magnanimous enough to stop the upcoming PF intra-party elections if COVID-19 preventive guidelines will not be followed. And Temba has cautioned the police not to apply the law selectively during the pandemic, saying COVID-19 is serious and does not choose who gets infected based on political affiliations. Commenting on the recent arrest of UPND officials who attempted to hold intra-party elections on the Copperbelt and the subsequent announcement by PF secretary general Davies...

To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe