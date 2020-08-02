Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases from 559 tests done.

And Mulalelo says there were five COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

She was speaking at the latest COVID-19 briefing in Lusaka today.

“On a sad note we have lost another patient in Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Center, a patient who had co-morbidities of Diabetes and hypertension. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours is five (5). The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 170. Following the re-classification of the deaths in which the virus has been detected, it has been determined that 51 are COVID deaths while 104 are COVID-19 associated deaths. Cumulatively, eleven (15) deaths are yet to be classified. The COVID-19 associated deaths are those in whom COVID-19 was detected but is not the primary cause of death,” said Mulalelo.

Full story later.