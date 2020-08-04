Former Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu speaks during the launch of Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) at Kapingila House in Lusaka June 24 2020 – Picture by Tenson

ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says Zambia is in a dictatorial regime, in everything, except name. And Archbishop Mpundu says PF should have called Bill 10 as “Bill Third Term”. Meanwhile, Archbishop Mpundu says the ruling Patriotic Front risks not having a presidential candidate in next year’s elections because President Lungu is not eligible to stand. Speaking when he appeared on MUVI TV’s The Assignment programme, Sunday, Archbishop Mpundu said Zambia was now a dictatorship. “When it comes to freedom of expression, freedom of speech…those young people who wanted to meet the...