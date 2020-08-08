THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has backtracked on an earlier statement, saying it actually has powers to regulate online broadcasting. Last week, an online based TV station Spring TV ran a misleading story that former General Education Minister David Mabumba had committed suicide. Thereafter, IBA issued a statement condemning the story but at the same time saying no action could be taken against the station because it was not a licensee of the authority as it had no mandate to regulate online broadcasting. Following up on this statement, the Zambia...
