President Edgar Lungu speaks to Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malaji as PF secretary general Davis Mwila listens during the commissioning of the new Makeni Flyover Bridge on Kafue road in Lusaka on August 3, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PATRIOTIC Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says constitutional lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel and Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu cannot dictate a candidate for the ruling party. Speaking when he met party officials in Mwense, Friday, Mwila insisted that the Constitutional Court ruled that President Edgar Lungu was eligible to stand in next year’s general elections. “Ifwe natu kwata insambu. Nga twalanda ati tuleya naba Edgar Lungu nifwebo, efyo tutemwene tefyo? (We have authority as a party. If we say we are fielding President Lungu, that is our decision and that is...