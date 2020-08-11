PATRIOTIC Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is enjoying the comfort of his house while the ruling party is campaigning so he shouldn’t complain when he loses elections. And Phiri says the ruling party is here to stay and will rule for over 100 years. Meanwhile, Phiri says President Edgar Lungu shouldn’t be blamed for the crowd that turned up to witness the commissioning of the Makeni overpass because people are difficult to control. Speaking when she featured on a Joy FM programme dubbed The...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.