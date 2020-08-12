THE ZAMBIA Police Service has warned that those without masks will be fined K750 or be arrested and taken court. And Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says if they run out of space, some offenders will be detained at Edwin Imboela stadium. Speaking during a special interview on Radio Phoenix, Katongo said police would find a way to deal with the offenders. “We will find a way of dealing with them, all that we want is to decongest. Those who don’t pay, because initially when you are found without a...



