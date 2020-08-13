ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says the Commission will not reschedule the voter registration exercise for the 2021 general elections despite the continued increase in COVID-19 cases. And the ECZ boss says there will be no extension of the voter registration exercise beyond October and has advised Zambians to ensure they take part in the process ahead of the 2021 general elections. Meanwhile, Nshindano says the commission is still engaging political parties to find a lasting solution to the nomination fees for candidates in the...



