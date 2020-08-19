FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president George Chisanga says it is exciting and emotional for him to be adopted by the ruling party to contest the forthcoming Lukashya by-election. The Lukashya seat fell vacant following the death of Independent member of parliament Mwenya Munkonge. In an interview, Tuesday, Chisanga said if elected, he would ensure that laws that were passed responded to the aspirations of the people. “In this constituency, I wasn’t adopted in 2011 because of the decision the party had made. They wanted the sitting member of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.