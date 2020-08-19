NATIONAL Democratic Congress NDC president Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu and the entire PF administration is scared of being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) because of their corrupt activities. President Lungu on Sunday said those in charge of fighting corruption knew where to find it, but they couldn’t dare go there because all they wanted was to remove him from power. Speaking when he toured Chifuba Market in Ndola where market shelters were being built, the Head of State said the fight against corruption in Zambia had been...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.