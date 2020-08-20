THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has received almost half of the funding for the voter registration exercise scheduled for October, 2020. Speaking at a press briefing, Wednesday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission would continue to engage the treasury on the remaining balance. “The Commission has received almost half of the required funding for the voter registration exercise. In view of COVID-19 and reduced fiscal space, the commission revised the voter’s registration budget from its initial K842 million to K674 million, out of which...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.