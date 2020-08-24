A 30-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s old Kanyama compound has allegedly been murdered by his wife after a domestic dispute. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo Esther Katongo has disclosed in a statement that the deceased’s wife, who is also a suspect, is on the run and police have launched a manhunt. Katongo stated that the deceased’s body was dragged from the couple’s house and dumped in an unoccupied house within the yard. “Police in Lusaka received a report of Murder from Violet Daka aged 69 of Lusaka’s old Kanyama Compound that her...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.