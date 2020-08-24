A 30-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s old Kanyama compound has allegedly been murdered by his wife after a domestic dispute. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo Esther Katongo has disclosed in a statement that the deceased’s wife, who is also a suspect, is on the run and police have launched a manhunt. Katongo stated that the deceased’s body was dragged from the couple’s house and dumped in an unoccupied house within the yard. “Police in Lusaka received a report of Murder from Violet Daka aged 69 of Lusaka’s old Kanyama Compound that her...
