William Harrington making a contribution during a public discussion on Bill 10 organized by News Diggers! Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WILLIAM Harrington says Water Development and Environment Protection Minister Dr Jonas Chanda should take affirmative action on Forest Reserve 27 in Lusaka East to preserve the natural environment and protect the area’s ecosystem. In a statement, Tuesday, Harrington, a former environment and natural resources minister, said the area in question was a water catchment and recharge zone for streams and rivers, which local residents depended on for their livelihood. “In congratulating Dr Jonas Chanda, MP, on his recent appointment as Minister of Water Development and Environmental Protection, we, as keen...