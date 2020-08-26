AN UNKNOWN masked criminal has attacked two Catholic nuns from Saint Barbara Parish in Itezhi-tezhi District of Central Province after attempting to break into their convent on Sunday night. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo disclosed in a statement that when the sisters caught the suspect attempting to break in one of the apartments, he hit them with an iron bar and both of them sustained deep cuts on the forehead, head and eye. “Police in Itezhi-tezhi of Central Province are looking for a criminal behind the attack of two Catholic nuns...



