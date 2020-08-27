PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu must tell Zambians what he is going to do to improve the poor state of the economy after admitting that he was apparently not in charge of the nation’s affairs, says former finance minister Ng’andu Magande. On Monday, President Lungu said Zambia’s economy was almost shutting down in some sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic so it was imperative that he took control of the situation, as the man in charge. But in an interview, Magande wondered what finally made President Lungu realise he was supposed to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.